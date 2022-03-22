Standoff at Worli site as fishermen stop construction work again

TWO MONTHS after the coastal road interchange construction resumed at the Worli site, the Cleveland Bunder fishermen have once again stopped work.

On Monday, after no response from the Mumbai civic body to the independent study regarding the navigation span submitted by them on February 24, the protest resumed at the Worli end of the site.

Fishing boats from the bunder in Worli Koliwada surrounded the jetty and refused to leave. The stand-off between the fishermen and the officials continued through the day. In a video released by the fishermen on Monday, Nitesh Patil of the Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society Limited said, “We will continue with the protest until our demands are met. It has been nearly 20-25 days since we submitted the report that they were insisting on but we have not received any response.”

For over two months between October last year and January this year, fishermen from Worli Koliwada prevented the contractor from beginning the construction of an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is providing a span of 60m between the pillars of the interchange, the fishermen have been asking for a navigational span of 200m for safe passage of their boats.

The fishermen maintain that the current design of interchange will cut them off from their traditional fishing grounds.

In a meeting in January which was also attended by Worli MLA and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, BMC reiterated its suggestion of appointing a qualified, independent and recognised organisation by the fishermen to review their demands. After over two months of a logjam in the Coastal Road project, the construction work at the Worli site began in January.

An independent study conducted by Dr Surendra Thakurdesai, a PhD in Coastal Geomorphology, suggested a navigation span of 160 metres between two pillars of Coastal Road interchange planned at the Cleveland Bunder at Worli. Thakurdesai was appointed by the Cleveland Bunder fishermen after BMC repeatedly suggested the appointment of a qualified, independent and recognised organisation by the fishermen to review their demands.

The report was submitted to municipal commissioner I S Chahal and Thackeray on February 24.

Chakradhar Kandalkar, chief engineer of the Coastal Road project, said: “The report is submitted by Dr (Surendra) Thakurdesai who is an expert in Coastal Geomorphology. It also stated that the reference data set for this study/report was based on a report prepared by the National Institute of Oceanography. We have sent the study by Thakurdesai to NIO and are waiting for their reply. We will communicate the same to the fishing community.”

Kandalkar further stated, “After the meeting in January, the fishermen had agreed that they wouldn’t block the construction work between P1 and P5. However, today, they blocked the construction work at the P5 pillar.”