Standing firm: State govt to go ahead with oil refinery in Ratnagiri, protesters served notices

As the Maharashtra government reaffirmed its stand on the oil refinery project in Ratnagiri district, leaders of anti-refinery project movement have been served notices to bar entry into Rajapur tehsil, which is the possible site of the project.

“We are going to move ahead with the oil refinery project. It is going to be the single-most biggest investment project in the state. Those who are faking concerns about investments going out of the state have been opposing this project and delayed it,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said that three government companies were to invest 75% of the total investment into the project which was supposed to be nearly Rs 3 lakh crore and had a potential to create one lakh jobs. “Due to the delay, it is difficult for the project to be implemented in its original shape as there are talks of sharing it with Kerala. Though as a state government we are going to push for the entire project to be set up in Maharashtra.”

Meanwhile, six leaders of anti-refinery project movement, namely Satyajit Chavan, Narendra Joshi, Amol Bole, Nitin Jathar, Deepak Joshi and Satish Bane have been served externment notice by Ratnagiri police and they have been asked to present their side in next three days. “We have a right to protest. People do not want an oil refinery in this area and we are only voicing their concerns. How can we be served these notices?” asked Chavan.

He said that he will be presenting his side in front of the police on Tuesday but will not back down from protesting against the project.

The Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (RRPCL), promoted by the three major public sector oil companies namely Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd was originally planned in Nanar village of Ratnagiri district.