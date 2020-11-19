Standing committee directs BMC to start repair work

Chaitanyabhumi is revered by followers of Ambedkar and on December 6 and April 14 every year, hundreds of people visit the site.

The BMC has been directed by Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav to start the repair and construction of Chaitanyabhumi, the final resting place of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dadar. Jadhav asked the civic body to submit a detailed plan on pending repairs at the memorial.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat highlighted the dilapidated condition and long pending repair of Chaitanyabhumi with a notice of motion. He said that last year, the BMC had appointed an architect for repairs and reconstruction of the heritage structure, but nothing has happened so far.

“Chaitanyabhumi is in a bad shape,” said Shirsat, BJP corporator and member of the standing committee. “Even representatives of its trust have raised this issue. Last year, an architect was appointed, but there has been no progress.”

He added, “This place has historical significance, and hundreds of people visit to pay tribute to Babasaheb in December and April.”

The administration said that Rs 29 crore has been allocated for Chaitanyabhumi’s repair and reconstruction (including repair of boundary wall and beautification of crematoriums). However, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all work.

“The administration should table a detailed plan to revamp Chaitanyabhumi…Also, it should start repair work immediately and provide details about the progress…” Jadhav said.

