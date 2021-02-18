Standing committee clears budget with cut in corporators’ fund

Apart from the corporators’ fund, public representatives get separate funds for all development works in their electoral areas. (File Photo)

Reducing the corporators’ fund to Rs 650 crore, the standing committee on Thursday approved Rs 39,038 crore as the budget estimate of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 2021-22 year.

In view of the BMC polls due early next year, corporators from all parties were demanding a Rs 900-crore fund, however, following the allegations of favoritism from BJP corporators on fund allocations, the civic administration decided to offer Rs 650 crore.

These funds are generally utilised for various repair and reconstruction works in corporators’ wards. Apart from the corporators’ fund, public representatives get separate funds for all development works in their electoral areas.

The budget will be tabled before the civic general body for final discussion and approval. On February 4, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal presented the budget before the standing committee. During the discussion, Shiv Sena-led committee proposed allocations of Rs 900 crore for corporators.

Standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, “We sought Rs 900 crore from the commissioner but he decided to give Rs 650 crore. The funds were cut following allegations of mismanagement in allocating funds.” Last year, the civic body had approved Rs 700 crore for the corporators’ development fund.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra had alleged that the administration allocated more funds for Yashwant Jadhav’s electoral ward compared to other corporators. This led to a fight between Jadhav and Mishra. Jadhav said these allegations are responsible for slashing of the funds. He added, “Although the budget has been approved but decision on the development fund is yet to be taken.”