Standing committee: BJP corporators move HC over BMC plan to hear 674 proposals in one meeting

Two BJP corporators, who are also members of the BMC Standing Committee, on Monday moved a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court seeking that the agenda of the October 21 meeting, where the committee is set to hear 674 proposals, be set aside.

The PIL moved by Makarand Narwekar and Prabhakar Shinde – also the group leader of BJP in the BMC – alleged that the civic body’s intention is to pass all proposals without any discussion. It added that it is not possible to deliberate and pass these many resolutions in one day and that the same has not happened in the history of the BMC.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the standing committee had last held its meeting on March 31. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni allowed the plea to be heard on Tuesday.

