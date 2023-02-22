Standee declaring Ajit Pawar as next CM comes up at Mumbai NCP office

Although Maharashtra Assembly elections are 18 months away, NCP supporters have started projecting Opposition leader Ajit Pawar as the next chief minister.

A huge cut-out standee of Pawar, installed outside NCP headquarters in Mumbai, declares him as a leader committed to his word and work, and as the next CM.

Highly placed sources in NCP said, “Followers of Ajit Pawar have put up the posters. In politics it is natural for supporters to express a desire to see their leader rise up the political ladder.” While maintaining that NCP has not taken any decision on projecting any leader for 2024 state polls, a senior leader said, “First let elections take place, then a decision taken collectively by our party leaders. And the final word will be that of party president Sharad Pawar.”

What is interesting to note is that last week, supporters of state NCP chief Jayant Patil too had installed huge posters declaring him future CM. The posters came up on his 61st birthday on February 16.

However, Patil commenting on the greetings pouring in from followers, said, “We are all working for organisational growth. Sharad Pawar decides and we follow.”

Although the power tussle within NCP is not new, positioning Ajit Pawar as future CM comes ahead of the state budget session commencing February 27.

A few days ago, on a private TV network, Ajit Pawar had said, “In 2004, NCP made the mistake of handing over the CM post to the Congress, whose strength in the state Assembly was less than NCP. We were the largest party and should have staked the claim to the CM chair, but our seniors decided to give it to the Congress, our alliance partner.” He said further, that had the CM been from NCP, politics in Maharashtra would have been a different story, implying that NCP would never have allowed power to go to the BJP.