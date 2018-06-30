Standard of living in Maharashtra among most vulnerable to climate change, says World Bank study

Another point in the study shows that seven out of the 10 most vulnerable districts belong to Maharashtra. (File) Another point in the study shows that seven out of the 10 most vulnerable districts belong to Maharashtra. (File)

Maharashtra is among the states where people’s standards of living are most vulnerable to climate change, says a World Bank study released on Thursday. Titled “South Asia’s Hotspots”, the study projects that India could shave off 2.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2050 if greenhouse gas emissions continue unmitigated.

The report said standards of living could fall by 4.6 per cent for the people who live in the affected parts of the state. Chhattisgarh and MP are most vulnerable with their standards of living falling by 9.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively, stated the report. “In addition to being poverty hotspots, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are home to large tribal population. Coastal areas in India receive a lot of attention due to extreme storms and flooding. However, here the inland areas emerge as hotspots due to changes in average weather,” the report said.

Another point in the study shows that seven out of the 10 most vulnerable districts belong to Maharashtra. These are Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondiya, Wardha, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, most concentrated in the Vidarbha region. All of these will see at least 11 per cent decline in standards of living with Chandrapur topping at 12.4 per cent.

The World Bank study comes on the heels of a Niti Aayog report that ranks Maharashtra as a middling performer on water resources management. The state has been no stranger to droughts in several parts in recent years. With climate change looming and water stress increasing, there is need for a concerted focus on this aspect of development policy.

