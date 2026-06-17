Stand up Comedy row: KEM’s former dean denies claims of leniency to Sejal Pawar

Padwal claimed that doctors at KEM had objected to the student's social media content. (Screengrab from Instagram/@dr_sejal_pawar)

Amid the controversy surrounding medical student and social media influencer Sejal Pawar’s Instagram videos linked to Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, the institution’s former dean, Dr Sangita Rawat, has denied allegations that Pawar was previously summoned or let off lightly by the administration over her social media posts.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Rawat said she had submitted a written clarification to Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade on Tuesday evening, stating that no complaints regarding Pawar’s videos were received during her tenure and that she was unaware of their existence until they recently surfaced on social media.

“I wish to categorically clarify that during my tenure, I did not receive any complaints regarding the Instagram videos of Ms. Sejal Pawar, nor was I aware of their existence. Consequently, any claims suggesting that she was summoned, asked for an explanation, or granted leniency by me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. No such incident occurred. I spoke to the DMC and he asked me to issue a written letter so I have submitted that on Tuesday late evening,” Dr Rawat said.