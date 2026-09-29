Stand, greet, listen: How Maharashtra wants its MLAs, MPs to be treated

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Maharashtra has directed all government offices across the state to reserve two hours on the first and third Thursday of every month for meetings with elected representatives (MLAs or MPs) and laid down guidelines on how they should be treated, especially those convicted in a case.
The directives, reinforcing existing protocol, were issued after the Legislative Assembly Committee on Privileges expressed displeasure over poor implementation of earlier instructions.
Under the directives, officials should respond to letters from MLAs and MPs within two months and follow prescribed protocol when dealing with them.
The circular also lists when officials should stand to greet MLAs and MPs and when they should be treated as ordinary citizens.
When an MLA or MP visits a government office, the directive says officials and employees should treat them with respect and courtesy, listen to their representations, and provide prompt assistance, subject to government rules and procedures.
The circular says officials need not stand up and greet an elected representative who has been convicted in a criminal or other case, has been called for an inquiry or hearing as an appellant or party, or is visiting a government office for election work, including filing of nominations, scrutiny, or hearings.
“On such occasions, the concerned officers are expected to treat public representatives like ordinary citizens in accordance with the law, rules, and circumstances, without any discrimination,” the circular said.
The government has directed regional department heads and office heads to reserve and publicly announce a two-hour window on the first and third Thursday of every month, in addition to regular visiting hours, for meetings with elected representatives and review of their work-related issues.
The revised directives follow strong displeasure expressed by the Legislative Assembly Committee on Privileges at its September 1 meeting over the failure to strictly implement earlier directives on dealing with public representatives.
The government has also reiterated protocol for official functions such as bhoomi pujan and inaugurations. When such programmes are held in a district, Union and state ministers, ministers of state, the district guardian minister and elected representatives from all political parties are to be invited.
The list includes MLAs, MPs, mayors, presidents of zilla parishads and municipal councils, and sarpanches. Their seating arrangements must be ensured strictly in accordance with official protocol, the circular said.
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