Stand, greet, listen: How Maharashtra wants its MLAs, MPs to be treated

Govt officials have been asked to respond to letters from MLAs and MPs within two months. (File photo)

Maharashtra has directed all government offices across the state to reserve two hours on the first and third Thursday of every month for meetings with elected representatives (MLAs or MPs) and laid down guidelines on how they should be treated, especially those convicted in a case.

The directives, reinforcing existing protocol, were issued after the Legislative Assembly Committee on Privileges expressed displeasure over poor implementation of earlier instructions.

Under the directives, officials should respond to letters from MLAs and MPs within two months and follow prescribed protocol when dealing with them.

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The circular also lists when officials should stand to greet MLAs and MPs and when they should be treated as ordinary citizens.