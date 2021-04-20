Stand for following protocol for Covid-19 vaccine: Fadnavis

In a clarification, Fadnavis has said, "Tanmay Fadnavis is my distant relative. I have no idea under which criteria he received his dose. (File)

FORMER CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that he stands for following protocols for Covid-19 vaccination and no one should be allowed to get the vaccine out of turn.

His clarification came after a certain Tanmay Fadnavis posted his photograph on social media while taking a dose of the vaccine at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute (NCI). Underage for the current vaccination drive for those aged 45 years and above, questions were asked of the leader of the opposition if it was proper for his relative to get the vaccination despite being “ineligible”.

In a clarification, Fadnavis has said, “Tanmay Fadnavis is my distant relative. I have no idea under which criteria he received his dose. If it has been taken as per guidelines, then there should be no objection. But if it is in violation of guidelines, it is completely improper. My wife and daughter have also not received vaccination because they don’t qualify for it. I am of the firm opinion that everybody must follow the rules.”

Director Shailesh Joglekar of the NCI said, “Tanmay Fadnavis took his second dose at NCI. He had his first at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. Under which provision he got his first dose is not known to us. He showed us the certificate and we gave him the second dose at our centre.”