Stand-alone electronic, hardware shops allowed to open in Mumbai

The BMC had rescinded an earlier order that permitted “non- essential” shops, including liquor shops to open in Mumbai (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty) The BMC had rescinded an earlier order that permitted “non- essential” shops, including liquor shops to open in Mumbai (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Stand-alone electronic shops and hardware store can open in Mumbai from Thursday. In a directive late on Wednesday night, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued order to the 24 assistant municipal commissioners in the city to allow stand-alone electronic and hardware shop (not more than one on each road) to remain open.

Per the latest order, these shops will remain open in addition to the essential shops i.e. grocery and medical stores.

“It has been ordered that many essential and lifesaving medical equipment’s, IT systems related to health systems and machine/vehicles are in state of disrepair due to closing down of electronic and hardware shops and there is urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent.”

On Tuesday, alarmed by the huge crowds gathering near liquor shops, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had rescinded an earlier order that permitted “non- essential” shops, including liquor shops to open in Mumbai, up to a maximum of 5 shops per road or street.

The latest order allows only electricity/hardware shops to open, and only one per road or street.

