Stan Swamy’s health, age in court — time and again

Swamy appeared before the vacation bench through video-conference and told the bench his health has seen a steady regression. (File)

“We are shocked…we have no words to express,” said the divison bench of Bombay High Court when told about Stan Swamy’s death. Records show that since his arrest on October 8, 2020 and his production before a court the next day, the issue of Swamy’s old age, ailments and health came up multiple times before both the special NIA court and High Court.

A look at some of the key submissions:

October 9, 2020

When Swamy was produced before the special court in Mumbai for the first time, his legal team submitted that he could not even sign the vakalatnama, as his hands shook due to Parkinson’s disease. Eventually, his thumb impression was taken. The court sent Swamy to judicial custody, as NIA did not seek his custodial interrogation.

October 22

The court rejected Swamy’s interim bail plea sought on medical grounds. Swamy’s lawyers had submitted that due to his old age and prevailing medical conditions, he should be considered for release temporarily. NIA submitted since UAPA had been invoked against Swamy, he could not be released on temporary bail. The court accepted that he could not be granted relief.

November 6

Swamy’s lawyers urged the court to provide his sipper and straw, as he was unable to drink water due to the tremor in his hands. The NIA said it had not seized any items belonging to Swamy.

The court rejected the plea.

November 26

Swamy filed for regular bail. Besides seeking to be released claiming that there was no evidence against him, his bail plea also mentioned his old age and health conditions.

March 22, 2021

The court rejected Swamy’s bail. It said, “…collective interest of the community would outweigh the right of personal liberty of the applicant and as such the old age and or alleged sickness…would not go in his favour.”

May 19

Desai told Bombay High Court about lack of medical facilities in prison and lack of physical distance measures due to overcrowding. Due to his ill-health and severe comorbidities, Swamy was at risk of getting infected by Covid-19, he submitted. The prison report and its counsel claimed that the general condition of Swamy was stable and he was provided a high-protein diet. The HC directed the state-run JJ Hospital to form an expert panel to examine Swamy’s health condition.

May 21

Swamy appeared before the vacation bench through video-conference and told the bench his health has seen a steady regression. He also sought to be released on bail so he could go to Ranchi and “be with his own”. Swamy refused the court’s suggestion to be shifted to JJ Hospital, stating that he did not want to be hospitalised there and would “rather suffer” and “possibly die very shortly” if things were to go on as they were.

May 28

Desai submitted that Swamy was ready to undergo treatment at Holy Family Hospital and would himself bear the cost. The NIA opposed shifting Swamy to a private hospital and said he could instead be taken to JJ Hospital. HC directed Swamy to be shifted to Holy Family Hospital for 15 days and asked him to bear the expenses.

June 10

Desai informed HC that Swamy had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 30 and sought extension of his stay at private hospital. The court extended the stay till June 18.

June 17

Desai urged the court to allow Swamy to remain in the Holy Family Hospital Hospital as he had been shifted to ICU again, adding he has heart problems.

HC asked NIA whether hearing could be deferred by four weeks due to Swamy’s medical condition. NIA sought to go through the hospital report and respond in two weeks. The court accepted. Court also perused a report by the medical director and obsered ‘there were serious medical issues’ and extended his treatment at the hospital till July 5. On the same day, NIA opposed Swamy’s bail plea stating that it had evidence to prove Swamy was involved in ‘deep-rooted’ conspiracy and was directly involved in ‘Naxalite movement’ through banned CPI (Maoist).

July 3

Desai submitted that Swamy was still in the ICU. He also informed HC about Swamy’s fresh criminal writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of Section 43D (5) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) that creates “obstacle” for an accused to be granted bail, being violative of fundamental rights under article 14 and 19 of constitution. High Court extended Swamy’s treatment in Hospital till July 6 when it scheduled to hear the pleas next.

July 5

At 1.24 pm, the court informed about Swamy’s death.