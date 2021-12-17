‘Stan Swamy in eyes of law entitled to be seen as innocent’: Plea in HC against court observation

Father Frazer Mascarenhas, former principal of St Xavier’s College and present Parish Priest of St Peter’s Church, has moved a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking to clear his late friend Father Stan Swamy’s name of the alleged offences for which he was charged by the NIA in the Elgar Parishad case.

The plea, filed on Wednesday, referred to a political party preventing Jesuits from naming a park after Swamy outside Mangaluru and said that the odium of accusations had “followed him to the grave”.

Emphasising that Swamy died without a trial, the petition sought “necessary directions asserting that the deceased Stan Swamy, in the eyes of law, is entitled to be seen as innocent and not guilty of the offences alleged against him irrespective of the (prima facie) findings of the special court”.

After his death on July 5, Swamy’s lawyers had requested the court to keep pending his appeals against special court orders rejecting his bail pleas on medical grounds and merits.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai and advocate Mihir Desai had contended that the plea be kept pending to ascertain their claims of “apathy, negligence and lack of medical facilities” on the part of NIA and state prison authorities despite the octogenarian suffering from multiple ailments that required close monitoring.

The lawyers had claimed that after Swamy’s death, his next of kin had the right to seek removal of the “odium” and “widespread hatred” attached to Swamy’s name and reputation due to his arrest in the Elgaar Parishad case on October 7 last year.

Jamshedpur Jesuit Province, which Swamy was associated with, had appointed Father Mascarenhas, former principal of St Xavier’s College and present Parish Priest of St Peter’s Church, both in Mumbai, as delegate and the next of kin. Mascarenhas’s interim plea in the appeal had also sought certain directions in mandatory judicial inquiry under section 176 (1-A) of the CrPC into Swamy’s death.

On November 24, a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal, accepting that Swamy’s kin were entitled to approach the court, had asked them to file fresh independent plea seeking similar prayers instead of the present interim application through Mascarenhas in the pending appeal, which had abated due to Swamy’s death.

Mascarenhas on December 15 filed a separate plea stating that the judicial inquiry under CrPC should be strictly done complying with National Human Rights Commission guidelines pertaining to custodial deaths and should include Swamy’s health at the time of arrest, healthcare provided at prison hospital and other hospital.

The petitioner also sought direction to allow him to effectively participate in the inquiry proceedings along with the legal representative and that the respondent authorities shall submit reports into the said probe from time to time.

The plea also sought direction to quash and set aside the findings of the special judge in the March 22 order pertaining to Swamy’s prima facie guilt and declare that as an accused not sent up for trial, Swamy is entitled to the presumption that he is not guilty.

Mascarenhas claimed that the special NIA court’s observations against Swamy while denying him bail “besmirches” his reputation and body of work in tribal and human rights and the said finding also violates his fundamental right to reputation under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The HC will hear the plea in due course.