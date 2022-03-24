scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Must Read

Stamp duty: Bill passed to provide relief to investors

As per existing norms, if an investor buys and sells the flat within a year, the investor gets concession in stamp duty. However, most real estate projects are getting completed in three years and the number of investors availing the benefits is very minimal.

Mumbai |
March 24, 2022 12:58:14 am
Balasaheb Thorat, real estate sector, stamp duty, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRevenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

To boost the real estate sector and to provide relief to the investors, the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill proposing to extend the duration to avail the stamp duty benefits from one year to three years.

As per existing norms, if an investor buys and sells the flat within a year, the investor gets concession in stamp duty. However, most real estate projects are getting completed in three years and the number of investors availing the benefits is very minimal.

More from Mumbai

“In the wake of the pandemic, the investors need to be given some relief. If the current one-year duration is extended to three years, then not just the real estate sector will get a boost but there will also be a rise in the sale of the houses which will lead to increasing the government’s revenue,” said Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement