Stalled for two years, work on Ghatkopar Powai water supply tunnel to start soon

THE POWAI-GHATKOPAR water supply tunnel, which was stalled for two years after a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) that was used for the digging work got stuck midway in 2020, has received a major fillip with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deciding to resume work on the project.

In order to augment water supply in the eastern and western suburbs, the BMC had decided to set up a water supply tunnel from Veravalli reservoir to Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs. This project was originally conceived back in 2012. The 2.2-km long Veravalli-Powai tunnel has been completed, while the 4.4-km long tunnel between Powai and Ghatkopar is yet to be completed.

In 2019, the BMC had acquired a German-made TBM for carrying out the digging work for the Powai-Ghatkopar tunnel. While carrying out its operations, the TBM got stuck in the middle, following which, during the 2020 monsoon, the underground tunnel got flooded, which resulted in the TBM getting covered with muck and remaining stuck inside the tunnel. Since the machine was stuck inside for so long, the project was stalled and digging work couldn’t be carried out.

Now, civic officials said the construction work will resume from November-end as the BMC has chalked out a plan to finish the tunnelling work.

A senior official associated with the project said that initially the digging work will be carried out manually, following which the BMC will be creating an additional shaft in an adjoining land parcel through which a new TBM will be pushed inside for carrying out the digging operations.

“Currently, 2.5 km of digging work is left inside the tunnel. Since the geological components comprise clay and ash, it will be impossible for us to use a TBM at this stage. Therefore, a 600-metre stretch will be dug manually using chisel and hammers, following which a new TBM will be brought inside,” said an official. The official said that BMC had carried out a testing of the geological component to identify the nature of rocks and gravel inside the tunnel. The decision to do manual digging was taken after this report.

“We have identified a plot which is in close proximity where we intend to start tunnelling work yet again. Here, we have created an additional shaft which will be used for taking the new TBM inside,” the official added.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said the land in which the additional shaft will be created belongs to the Shipping Corporation. “We have requested them to give us the land. They have already given us their consent verbally, now their management board will be passing a resolution and grant us the order,” said Velrasu. Officials stated that once the digging work resumes, engineers will simultaneously carry out the task of dismantling the TBM stuck inside the tunnel in order to take it out.

The current cost of this project has been pegged at Rs 360 crore. When the project was first floated in 2012, the cost was nearly Rs 182 crore, which escalated to Rs 223 crore.

The BMC is now eyeing a five-year deadline for this project.