Staffers reach out to NMMC after patient tests positive in Fortis Hiranandani Hospital

A patient from Sector 15 was admitted in the hospital on March 27 with complaints of gastric along with fever, cough and headache.

After an admitted patient tested positive for COVID-19, the staff of Hiranandani Fortis Hospital in Vashi wrote to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) urging that the hospital be sanitised and the staff quarantined, claiming that the isolation protocol had kicked in late in the hospital. Following this, at least 25 staffers were quarantined.

A patient from Sector 15 was admitted in the hospital on March 27 with complaints of gastric along with fever, cough and headache. “The ward incharge requested that the patient be isolated, but the chief nursing officer refused,” the letter by the staffers, dated April 1, stated.

On March 28, the patient’s swab was sent to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for testing. By March 29, when the patient developed loose motions, seven patients in his ward were shifted. By March 30, he developed breathing difficulty and required medical intensive care support. The same day, he tested positive and was moved to the Fortis hospital in Mulund.

In their letter to the NMMC commissioner, the staffers said that an attendant, who was looking after the patient, had visited the hospital cafeteria and the residential hostel. They urged the civic body to disinfect the hospital and undertake quarantine measures. At least six nurses, who were exposed to the patient, reside in two hostels along with 90 other nurses, the letter added.

NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “I have ordered a probe by the medical officer.” On April 1, the hospital quarantined 25 staffers, including six nurses, two resident medical officers, and one consultant. A NMMC official said that while five hospital staffers have been quarantined in the hospital, another 20 have been advised home quarantine. “Nasal swab of the attendant is awaited,” he added.

“There are chances that the virus has spread in the hostel. After discharge of the patient, no steps had been taken to sanitise the hospital or hostel. No fumigation has been,” the letter said.

A hospital spokesperson said the patient neither had any foreign travel history nor had come in contact with an infected person. “On further examination, the X-ray showed bilateral pneumonia patch and then a strong suspicion of COVID-19 arose. Immediately, COVID-19 protocols were put in place with all measures for the patient and the staff, and treatment was started in isolation,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that the staff who came in contact with the patient in emergency room of the hospital were quarantined. “All those who underwent tests have tested negative.”

