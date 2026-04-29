Staff protest disrupts services: Nurses, security staff ‘assaulted’ by patient’s relatives at KEM Hospital

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Two nurses and four security guards were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on Tuesday morning, triggering a protest by nursing staff and partial disruption of services.
According to hospital authorities, Ganesh Kulekar (19) from Sangli, who had been undergoing treatment for a critical liver condition in Ward 41 for nearly a month, died late Monday night. Doctors had informed the family about the patient’s critical condition.
Around 4.30 am on Tuesday, about 10–15 relatives allegedly entered the ward and created a commotion. The group allegedly took the on-duty nurse’s phone, called a doctor, and began abusing medical staff before turning violent.
Two women relatives allegedly slapped and assaulted the nurses and attacked four security guards—two men and two women—who intervened.
The nurse sustained injuries near her eye and arm and was admitted to the emergency department, where she underwent a computed tomography scan and other tests.
Another nurse remains hospitalised, officials said.
Following the assault, police were called and an FIR has been registered against the relatives, Hospital Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat said.
In response, around 200 nurses staged a protest within the hospital premises in the morning and afternoon shift, demanding stronger security measures. Among their key demands were an increase in trained security personnel, filling vacant nursing posts, and restricting the number of relatives allowed inside wards.
Dr Ravat said she has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities, seeking enhanced security arrangements, including better-trained personnel and equipment.
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