Staff protest disrupts services: Nurses, security staff ‘assaulted’ by patient’s relatives at KEM Hospital

Following the assault, police were called and an FIR has been registered against the relatives, Hospital Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat said.

Two nurses and four security guards were allegedly assaulted by relatives of a deceased patient at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on Tuesday morning, triggering a protest by nursing staff and partial disruption of services.

According to hospital authorities, Ganesh Kulekar (19) from Sangli, who had been undergoing treatment for a critical liver condition in Ward 41 for nearly a month, died late Monday night. Doctors had informed the family about the patient’s critical condition.

Around 4.30 am on Tuesday, about 10–15 relatives allegedly entered the ward and created a commotion. The group allegedly took the on-duty nurse’s phone, called a doctor, and began abusing medical staff before turning violent.