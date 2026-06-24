Fight over Mumbai local train door ends in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old

A 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a moving Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local late Monday night after an argument over keeping the coach door open during heavy rain.
The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in the first-class coach when he was allegedly attacked between Andheri and Borivali stations. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled after jumping off the train at Borivali station.
According to the police, Lohar and the accused were travelling in the same first-class coach of Train No. 90663, which left Churchgate at 10.05 pm. An argument reportedly broke out after Lohar asked the accused to close the coach door amid heavy rainfall.
During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, causing grievous injuries.
Before the train came to a halt at Borivali station at 11.04 pm, the accused jumped off the moving train near Platform 6 and escaped from the station premises, police said.
Railway authorities said the emergency response mechanism was activated immediately after information about the incident was received. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP reached the coach within minutes of the train’s arrival and attended to the injured passenger.
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A stretcher, porter and medical team were mobilised and Lohar was shifted from the coach for treatment. He was taken to the Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station at 11.22 pm and examined by a doctor. Following medical advice, he was shifted by ambulance to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he later died during treatment.
Senior railway officials also visited Borivali station in the early hours of Tuesday to review the incident.
Police said several teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from railway stations and gathering details of passengers who may have witnessed the attack.
Lohar, a resident of Virar, worked as a salesman with a private firm in Andheri. He was returning home after work when the incident occurred. He is survived by his parents, a sister and three brothers.
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The incident is the second stabbing reported on the Western Railway suburban network this year. In February, Alok Singh, a 32-year-old lecturer at a Vile Parle college, was allegedly stabbed during an altercation while attempting to get off a train at Malad station. Police had arrested the accused, Omkar Shinde, in that case.
Timeline:
10:05 pm – The train departed from Churchgate.
10:42 pm – The train arrived at Andheri station. The victim, Mayank Lohar (22 ), boarded in the train and the accused was travelling in the same first-class coach.
Between Andheri and Borivali, an argument reportedly broke out between the two passengers regarding closing of the coach door during heavy rain. During the altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen, causing serious injuries.
11:04 pm – The train arrived at Borivali platform Number 6 and the accused fled before the train came to a complete halt.
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11:07 pm – GRP and RPF personnel reached the coach and attended to the injured passenger.
11:10 pm – Stretcher, porter (hamal) and medical assistance team reached the coach.
11:12 pm – The injured passenger was carefully evacuated from the coach and shifted for emergency medical attention.
11:22 pm – The injured passenger was brought to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at Borivali station. He was immediately examined by the EMR doctor.
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11:22 pm to 11:42 pm – The railway staff coordinated medical evacuation arrangements. RPF, GRP and station authorities remained continuously engaged in facilitating urgent treatment and onward transfer.
11:42 pm – On the advice of the EMR doctor, the injured passenger was shifted to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, by ambulance (MH-02-CE-9996). GRP and RPF personnel accompanied the patient during transit.
11:52 pm – Ambulance reached Shatabdi Hospital.