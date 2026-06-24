Fight over Mumbai local train door ends in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old

Before the train came to a halt at Borivali station at 11.04 pm, the accused jumped off the moving train near Platform 6 and escaped from the station premises, police said. (Express Archive Photo)

A 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a moving Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local late Monday night after an argument over keeping the coach door open during heavy rain.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in the first-class coach when he was allegedly attacked between Andheri and Borivali stations. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled after jumping off the train at Borivali station.

According to the police, Lohar and the accused were travelling in the same first-class coach of Train No. 90663, which left Churchgate at 10.05 pm. An argument reportedly broke out after Lohar asked the accused to close the coach door amid heavy rainfall.