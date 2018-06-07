ST body visits TISS over scholarship row

The TISS management confirmed the visit from NCST, but it refused to comment The TISS management confirmed the visit from NCST, but it refused to comment

A delegation from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) visited the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) campus on Tuesday, to look into the complaints of students eligible for Government of India Post-matric Scholarship (GoI PMS).

The commission is hearing a complaint filed by protesting students over the institute’s decision to withdraw financial aid to the incoming batch of students, who are eligible for the scholarship.

“A team visited the campus to interact with students and understand their problems. The visit was also to take note of the current situation and the financial constraints of the institute,” said an official from the commission, on condition of anonymity.

“We have advised the institute to take corrective measures. Our observations will be shared with the institute and the government,” said the official.

“The meeting with NCST officials was productive and some relevant issues had been raised. The commission has assured us that no student will be put through any difficulty,” said one of the protesting students.

The TISS management confirmed the visit from NCST, but it refused to comment. “The NCST is currently hearing the matter. We will wait for the proceedings,” said an official from the institute.

A section of students have been protesting against the institute since February over improper implementation of the GoI PMS scheme. After several rounds of negotiation, the institute agreed to waive off the fees for existing students.

