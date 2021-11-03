Right-wing outfit SSPYH felicitates Sameer Wankhede outside NCP office in Mumbai

Right-wing outfit Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan (SSPYH) on Wednesday came out in support of Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai.

A group of activists belonging to SSPYH gathered outside the NCB office in Mumbai to express solidarity with Wankhede for fighting against drugs.

The organisation showered flower petals as Wankhede walked to the office. They also presented him a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The organisation assured their support to Wankhede in the fight against illicit drugs across the state.

Speaking to the media, SSPYH chief Nitin Chougule said, “We support the good work done by Wankhede in exposing the illicit drug racket. We stand by Wankhede, who has been unnecessarily targetted by NCP minister Nawab Malik.”

Chougule said, “Our organisation will intensify the agitation across Maharashtra to expose those who are creating hurdles in the battle against drug menace. Through out agitation, we want to convey to the people the good work of Wankhede.

“He is one officer who is fighting against drugs. Malik is maligning his image by making false allegations. His sister and father have been attacked. Malik has started questioning him on clothes he wears, and watches. This is not tolerable, and will be retaliated through agitations across the state,” Chougule added.

The SSPYH was launched by Chougule in February 2021.

Chougule, who was associated with Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan lead by hardliner Sambhaji Bhide, was expelled following differences. This organisation allegedly was involved in the Bhima Koregaon riots. At that time, Chougule was the executive in-charge of the right-wing outfit.

Chougule’s expulsion upset his supporters, which lead to the split in the Shri Shiv Prathishthan Hindustan.

Later, Chougule formed a separate organisation, the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan.