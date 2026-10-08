Beat cancer, then lost his jaw: How a 3D model helped rebuild it

Arvind Tagare survived cancer. Then came the second fight.

The 49-year-old retired engineer from Indore was diagnosed with Stage III cancer of the right buccal mucosa, the inner lining of the cheek, in March 2024. Extensive surgery and multimodality treatment followed. When it ended, he was left with a major defect in his jaw and face, restricted mouth opening, and an oronasal fistula, an abnormal opening between the mouth and nose that sent food and liquids up into his nose.

“After going through cancer treatment, I thought the hardest part of my journey was over, but living with the changes to my face and difficulty eating, speaking and swallowing was another challenge. I wanted to regain not only my appearance but also the confidence to live my everyday life normally. The doctors explained how 3D technology could help rebuild my jaw according to my own facial structure, which gave me hope,” Tagare said.