SSC results: Vinod Tawde holds meeting after concerns over admission

After facing flak from students and parents for a dip in pass percentage in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results and concern over an unfair admission process, Education Minister Vinod Tawde held a meeting on Tuesday with officials of the primary education department, school principals and others.

The state government is considering taking into account only the written marks of CBSE and ICSE board students for Class XI admissions, Tawde said in a statement, adding that a decision will soon be made after talks with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as well as CBSE and ICSE officials. This is being done to hold admissions on equitable grounds, according to the statement.

A section of teachers have blamed the scrapping of oral and internal assessment for languages and social sciences in SSC exams as the reason for the drastic fall in the pass percentage in these subjects.

ICSE and CBSE school principals, however, said the government’s move was not only difficult to implement but was also unjust. “We don’t have bifurcation of internal marks on the marksheet. The schools upload internal marks and send it to the council. It will be difficult to separate the marks. Regardless of the marks, I feel a standardised process should be implemented for students of all boards,” said Zeenat Bhojabhoy, principal of Jamnabai Narsee ICSE School.

Rajhans Vidyalaya principal Deepshikha Shrivastava called it unjust for students of ICSE and CBSE students. “The internal marks of our students are a culmination of records throughout the year and the students work very hard for it. The government should rather try to enhance SSC marks than try to pull the marks of other students down,” she added. Rajhans Vidyalaya is affiliated to the CBSE board.