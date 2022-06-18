SSC results: Number of top scorers declines, only 122 with 100 per cent this year

UNLIKE LAST year, when 957 students had scored perfect 100 per cent in the SSC exams, the number this year has dropped down significantly with only 122 students managing this feat in the SSC results declared on Friday. This year, 122 students from across the state scored a perfect 100 per cent of which one student is from the Mumbai Division. Last year, there were 32 students from the Mumbai division scoring a perfect 100 per cent.

The high number of 100 percenters last year was attributed to overall inflation of scores due to cancellation of the traditional pattern of exam. In 2019-20, the number of students scoring a perfect 100 per cent was 242 in Maharashtra and 2 in Mumbai division.

The number of students, who scored over 90 per cent has also reduced significantly. Only 83,060 students from the state scored above 90 per cent this year, including 10,764 from the Mumbai division. In 2020-21, a total of 1,04,633 students across Maharashtra scored 90 per cent and above including 15,540 in the Mumbai division. In 2019-20, there were 83,262 students across Maharashtra who scored above 90 per cent.

Vishnu Sarvale, Principal of D S High School in Sion, said that many students who could have been in this category have scored between 80 to 90 per cent due to lack of accessibility. “We cater to several students from underprivileged backgrounds and have examples of students, who have not been able to go beyond 90 per cent due to lack of access to digital learning amid the pandemic. They received offline training only for a couple of months.” For example, Prasad Satpute and Prasanan Dhuri, who scored 95.6 and 95 per cent, respectively, would have clearly scored above 99 if they had more offline practice, he added.

“Along with high-scorers, it is important to focus on those scoring less marks or failing. There is considerable increase in the number of students in the category of those scoring pass grade as well as second grade. This indicates how several students have not been completely ready to appear for the board exam,” said Sudam Kumbhar, an educationist.

Kumbhar pointed out how 47,974 candidates have failed this year, which is less than 73,998 from the exam in the pre-pandemic time. In 2020-21, thanks to soaring marks, only 758 candidates had failed in the SSC exam.

This year, 67,618 candidates across the state have scored below 45 per cent, including 20,983 students from the Mumbai Division. There were 61,294 students in this category from across Maharashtra in 2020-21.

Jaywant Kulkarni, a senior teacher from city having several years of experience in state board assessment as well as counselling of students, said, “There is considerable loss of practice among students, thanks to the closure of schools, due to the pandemic. Another reason, this batch that appeared for SSC has experienced a smooth transition to the next class, without a strict evaluation. In the academic year 2020-21, when they were in Class 9, the entire academics was online, amid the pandemic and all proceeded to the next class based on the internal and online evaluations. During academic year 2019-20 when this batch was in Class 8, the schools were closed before they could appear for final exam and the results were declared on marks obtained in unit tests held before.”

In March 2020, all education institutes were closed in Maharashtra following the Covid-19 outbreak.