SSC exam starts; state junior college teachers call off strike

As the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination started off on a smooth note on Thursday, the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers Association also called off the boycott of the assessment process of HSC exam papers.

The HSC examination began last week, February 21, but the paper evaluation was yet to start as the Association had boycotted the assessment process to press for its pending demands.

Convener of the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers Organisation, Mukund Aandhalkar, said, “The decision to lift the boycott was taken after a positive meeting with School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday. Of the various demands presented by us, several have been accepted by the minister following a detailed discussion.” While the HSC exam had begun amid the strike of non-teaching staff from colleges across Maharashtra, the boycott by teachers had led to fears of delay in declaration of HSC results.

Meanwhile, the SSC examination began on Thursday, amid strict measures implemented by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to curb cheating. Yet, a total of nine cases of copying were recorded by the state board on day one from across the state. These included five from Pune, two in Nagpur and one each in Amravati and Nashik.

There are a total of 15,77,256 candidates who have registered for the state board examination, of which 3,54,493 are from Mumbai Division alone.

Among the lakhs of candidates, one stood out: Anjana Satpute, a 38-year old domestic help from Bhiwandi at Thane’s Shrirang Vidyalaya. Anjana has returned to studies after a gap of 24 years. It was Anjana’s dream to appear for the SSC examination as she had to abruptly give up her studies back in 1998, following her father’s death.

“I was studying in a civic school which was only till Class VII. But since I was interested in continuing studying, my principal had called my father to help me get admission in a nearby government school for higher classes. But unfortunately… my father sustained a sudden heart attack,” said Anjana.

After her father’s death, Anjana’s mother, who has no formal education, started working as a domestic help to earn a livelihood. Anjana and her siblings also started working to help their mother out.

On Thursday, as she appeared for the first SSC paper, Anjana, a mother of two-school-going children, thanked her husband Kailas Satpute, a daily wage worker.