SRA to take over stuck slum projects: Awhad

August 10, 2021
Several slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai which are stuck will be soon taken over by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and redeveloped, said Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.
Several banks and financial institutions give aid to SRA projects after checking the letter of intent. As such, financial institutions and banks have to approach the SRA and give aid. Awhad said that there are 500 such projects of SRA which are stuck in Mumbai and the SRA will take over them and develop it.
Officials pointed that just because a developer gets letter of intent does not mean that the developer becomes the owner of the property.
