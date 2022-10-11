SRA response sought for PIL on ‘illegal’ nods without occupation certificates

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai, to file an affidavit in reply to the allegations made in a PIL by an NGO that the Authority has permitted buildings without the occupation certificate (OC) to be occupied.

The NGO also claimed that permissions were granted by the SRA to construct beyond permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) and there was brazen violation of provisions of relevant Development Control Regulation (DCR).

The HC also sought to know from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya as to what locus standi (standing) he has to intervene in the plea.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing a PIL by NGO ‘Earth’, which sought quashing of the October 2020 letter issued to it by the SRA, cancelling a joint inspection of 68 files as directed earlier by the Maharashtra housing minister. The plea claimed that the said letter did not mention any reason for cancellation and sought that the SRA be directed to reschedule the inspection. The PIL had alleged that the SRA had cancelled inspection following Somaiya’s communication to the SRA CEO against joint inspection and ‘instigation’.

After Somaiya’s lawyer objected to the locus standi of the petitioner NGO, the bench noted, “…we are of the opinion that if petitioners do not have locus, nothing prevents us from initiating suo motu PIL. After all, the extent of concern expressed is such that we cannot turn a blind eye.”

Seeking the SRA’s affidavit by Friday, the bench posted the matter to October 17.