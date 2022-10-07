scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

SRA proposes to continue premium payment configuration

Through a Government Resolution issued in January 2021, the state offered these easy premium payment facilities in installments.

Dharavi in Mumbai, the biggest slum in the world (Representational Express File/Photo)

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has proposed to continue the 10:10:80 premium payment configuration ratio that was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and expired in September 2022.

According to DCPR 2034, the premium payment ratio is 25 per cent during IOD (Intimation of Disapproval), 15 per cent during CC Commencement Certificate and 60 per cent at the time of OC (Occupancy Certificate).

This was reduced to 10 per cent (IOD), 10 per cent (CC) and 80 per cent (OC) during the pandemic to reduce financial burden on developers. But this reduced configuration expired in September 2022.

Through a Government Resolution issued in January 2021, the state offered these easy premium payment facilities in installments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

An official said developers have asked the SRA to continue this configuration and the authority has put this proposal before the government.

According to the SRA, it has collected a total revenue of Rs 1,511.58 crore only through premium for fungible compensatory Floor Space Index (FSI) in 2021-22.

More from Mumbai

This was 13 times more than in 2020-21 (Rs 123.07 crore). Fungible FSI is the additional space purchased from authorities by builders.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 07:54:36 pm
Next Story

Tejasswi Prakash is mesmerizing in Mann Kasturi Re song Naad, watch video

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement