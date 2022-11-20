SRA issues eviction order against Kishori Pednekar for ‘illegally occupying’ flat

THE SLUM Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) passed an order of eviction against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, for allegedly occupying a flat illegally in the SRA building named Gomata in Lower Parel, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed on Saturday.

On Friday, the SRA wrote to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) G/South ward office to take appropriate action against Pednekar regarding the SRA flat.

Last month, Kirit Somaiya had complained to the SRA that Pednekar was illegally occupying four flats in the SRA building at Lower Parel and had filed a police complaint against her. Following this, Pednekar was questioned by the Mumbai Police at the Dadar Police station in November, while SRA had set up an inquiry in the matter.

On Friday, SRA in its letter to BMC said, according to the SRA rules, flats must be used by the beneficiary himself or herself, within the first 10 years after the handover of the flat. In case of flat number 601 in building 2 of Gomata SRA building, the beneficiary is Gangaram Boga.

However, Pednekar on her election affidavit to BMC in 2017 certified that her address was this house address, SRA said in its letter. It has asked BMC to take appropriate action.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Somaiya said, “SRA officials passed order of eviction under Section 3A against Kishori Pednekar Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd & Benami Associates… Eviction to take place next week.”

Pednekar was unavailable for comment.