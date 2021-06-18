SRA cancels projects at Aarey Milk Colony, green activists rejoice

June 18, 2021 1:35:59 am
The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has canceled its rehabilitation projects at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai. The SRA project was set to come up on the boundary of Aarey and Dindoshi.
Satish Lokhande, Chief Executive Officer of SRA, said, “I have removed slum rehabilitation plans from Aarey.”
The move was welcomed by environmentalists, including activist Zoru Bhathena.
Activist Amrita Bhattacharjee of Save Aarey said, “This is a good step to protect the area, which is not only a forest but also the catchment area of Mithi and Oshiwara rivers… this entire area needs to be protected.”
