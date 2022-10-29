scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

SRA building in Worli: Cops quiz Pednekar as BJP claims she has 6 illegal flats

Earlier in the day, Somaiya alleged that Pednekar's name does not appear in SRA's list of beneficiaries for its rehabilitation project at Worli Gomantak.

Kishori Pednekar & Kirit Somaiya

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Kishori Pednekar was on Friday questioned by the Dadar police after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that she was in illegal possession of six apartments in the Worli Gomantak Janata Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) colony.

Earlier in the day, Somaiya alleged that Pednekar’s name does not appear in SRA’s list of beneficiaries for its rehabilitation project at Worli Gomantak. This, after Pednekar had listed the sixth floor of the Worli Gomantak housing colony as her official address while filing her nomination for BMC elections in 2017.

The police said her name cropped up in the interrogation of an accused in the case, which is being probed by the Dadar police after it was registered in June.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok confirmed that the former mayor was called to the Dadar police station for inquiry.

“We conducted a preliminary inquiry for 15-20 minutes. She has been called again for questioning tomorrow,” he added.

Somaiya said he has written to the SRA to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He also urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to look into it. Taking to social media, Somaiya said, “I requested CM @mieknathshinde to take possession of 6 flats of Worli Gomata Janata SRA illegally occupied by Ex Mayor Pednekar. I wrote a letter to SRA CEO demanding investigation and action.”

