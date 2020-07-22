Spurious soybean seeds: SC stays Bombay HC order seeking criminal action against manufacturers, suppliers

The state agriculture department received more than 50,000 complaints from farmers, whose soybean seeds reportedly failed to germinate. (Representational) The state agriculture department received more than 50,000 complaints from farmers, whose soybean seeds reportedly failed to germinate. (Representational)

In a major relief to soybean seed companies, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and Union agriculture ministry to respond to a plea challenging Bombay High Court’s orders directing the police to register an FIR against seed manufacturers and vendors for cheating farmers by supplying seeds that failed to germinate. The apex court stayed the Bombay HC’s orders.

A bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and Navin Sinha on Monday, heard through videoconference, pleas filed by soybean seed manufacturers, suppliers and vendors through senior counsel Kapil Sibal and advocates Abhay Nevagi, Omkar Nevagi and Krishan Kumar, and granted permission to file special leave petition (SLP) against the HC order.

The SLP filed through manufacturer Phi Seeds Private Limited and others sought from the Supreme Court a stay on the operation of the June 26 and July 7 orders passed by the HC and urged that till the final disposal of the SLP, police authorities be restrained from taking coercive action under the crimes registered against officials of the companies.

The state agriculture department received more than 50,000 complaints from farmers, whose soybean seeds reportedly failed to germinate. The department has filed FIRs against at least 23 seed companies, who are in the process of replacing the seeds for farmers.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC on July 7 had said information furnished by the agriculture department indicated that its officials were more inclined towards favouring seed companies and vendors in connection with the sale of spurious soybean seeds to thousands of farmers in rural Maharashtra. The court had also warned of action against the chairman and directors of Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation Limited, also known as MAHABEEJ, if its top officials were found to have joined hands with private companies.

A division bench of Justices Tanaji V Nalawade and Shrikant D Kulkarni had passed orders while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), which took cognizance of news reports that no action had been initiated against seed vendors and companies, despite complaints by nearly 2,000 farmers in districts such as Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli and Ahmednagar.

