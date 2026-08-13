Jaspal Singh, the Nihang Sikh who allegedly attacked former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a Nanded gurudwara today, has told the police that he acted on the ‘spur of the moment’, sources told The Indian Express. Sources also said it appears Jaspal Singh acted alone and was not linked to anyone else.
Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked on Thursday, August 13, inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mukut in Maharashtra’s Nanded. Following the incident, he was taken to a hospital with an injury to his hand.
An officer said that Jaspal Singh, who hails from Pune, worked with Hindustan Unilever in Mumbai and retired in 2023. After his retirement, Jaspal Singh became a sevadar at the Nanded gurudwara.
Nanded SP Neelabh Roshan said, “We are interrogating him, and the process of registering an FIR in the matter is underway.”
Fadnavis dials Badal, orders probe
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal. Devendra Fadnavis also spoke with Sukhbir Badal over the telephone and enquired about his health, sources in the CMO have confirmed.
The primary information shared by the government sources mentioned that Jaspal Singh attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal with a knife or kirpan around 1.45 pm on Thursday. The SAD president survived the assault but sustained injuries to his hand.
According to sources, Fadnavis has directed the top police officers to probe the matter and discover the motive behind this assault. Insiders said, “Fadnavis has expressed serious concern over the incident that took place at the most sacred place of worship in Gurudwara precinct in Nanded district.”
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The incident has drawn sharp reaction from across political sections.
BJP national spokesperson R P Singh posted on X: “I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji in Nanded. The act of violence is not acceptable and has no place whatsoever in a democratic society. Political differences and disagreement are a natural part of democracy, but resorting to violence can never be justified.”
He also urged Fadnavis to ensure the entire incident is thoroughly investigated, and those responsible are punished.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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