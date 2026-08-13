‘Spur of the moment’: Nihang Sikh Jaspal Singh’s ‘2-foot kirpan’ attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Jaspal Singh has been arrested by the Nanded Police in connection with the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded (Express photo)

Jaspal Singh, the Nihang Sikh who allegedly attacked former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a Nanded gurudwara today, has told the police that he acted on the ‘spur of the moment’, sources told The Indian Express. Sources also said it appears Jaspal Singh acted alone and was not linked to anyone else.

Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked on Thursday, August 13, inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mukut in Maharashtra’s Nanded. Following the incident, he was taken to a hospital with an injury to his hand.

An officer said that Jaspal Singh, who hails from Pune, worked with Hindustan Unilever in Mumbai and retired in 2023. After his retirement, Jaspal Singh became a sevadar at the Nanded gurudwara.