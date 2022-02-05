Spread of Omicron variant lowers Covid CFR to 0.1%

Despite the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the third wave of the pandemic, the case fatality rate (CFR) – proportion of deaths among all infected individuals – was only 0.1 per cent last month, which is substantially lower than the previous two waves.

As per an analysis by the state health department, in 2020, which is marked as the first wave, 19,44,789 patients contracted Covid-19. Among them, 53,422 succumbed, which comes to a CFR of 2.75 per cent. In 2021, due to the spread of Delta variants that are more deadly, the state witnessed the second wave, in which 47,51,341 people contracted Covid-19. Among them, 85,984 died at a CFR of 1.81 per cent.

Last month, with the advent of Omicron, which dominated over the Delta variant, the third wave struck Maharashtra. In all, 9,95,474 people contracted Covid-19. Among them, 950 died and the CFR stood at 0.1 per cent.

Last month’s CFR was even lesser than December 2021 when the daily caseload was stable. Of the 43,759 detected Covid-19 cases in December, 233 patients died at a CFR of 0.53 per cent.

According to the data, between December 3-9, 2021, when the third wave was yet to hit the state with its full might, the weekly CFR was 1.27 per cent with 64 deaths, among the 5,052 detected cases.

However, with the spread of Omicron, the weekly CFR gradually started dropping. For instance, between December 10-16, the CFR was 0.82 per cent with 43 deaths, which dropped to 0.76 per cent between December 17-23 with 49 deaths. In the next seven days, it plunged to 0.27 per cent between December 24-30, when 47 deaths were recorded. It was the lowest weekly CFR recorded in 2021.

“Over 60 per cent of the deaths recorded in the third wave was among patients with comorbidities. Only 58 patients were asymptomatic but they later deteriorated,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in charge of the Covid-19 death committee. Doctors believe that as Omicron started replacing the Delta variants in the third wave, it caused fewer severe infections, and the number of deaths started declining.

“Omicron causes a lot of upper respiratory symptoms such as cold and flu, without much involvement of the lungs… it has decreased the dependency on oxygen. So, the fatality rate was much less in the third wave,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force.

Last month, the highest CFR was recorded in Sindhudurg. Of the 3,604 cases, 35 deaths or a CFR of 0.97 per cent was recorded. This was followed by Solapur Municipal Corporation, which reported 0.53 per cent CFR, with 19 deaths reported among 3,617 cases. Ratnagiri recorded 0.38 per cent CFR with 17 deaths among 4,428 cases. Then came Satara, where 74 died among the 22,498 patients with a CFR of 0.33 per cent. Data also showed that in 2020, the CFR was 3.79 per cent in Mumbai, which dropped to 1.05 per cent in 2021. Last month, when the city hit its peak in the third wave, the CFT stood at 0.09 per cent. Like the second wave, most deaths were reported in the age group of 71-80 years. “This again highlights the need to take booster shots, which will help to strengthen immunity, especially among those having comorbidities,” said Supe.