Deer run over by Sena MP’s car: SGNP to raise awareness on speed limits, install more blinkers

After a spotted deer was run over by a speeding car inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, last week, the SGNP authorities have planned to educate drivers about the speed limit inside the national park.

The designated speed limit inside the park is 20 kmph. The authorities are also planning to install more blinkers and speed breakers to control speeding inside.

“There is a speed limit inside the park and people must adhere to it. It is impossible for us to deploy manpower to enforce speed limit and collect fines from people. I am also planning to get well-known personalities to campaign for us. Citizens need to understand that this is a national park, there is wildlife and there are certain rules that they should adhere to,” said Anwar Ahmed, chief conservator and director, SGNP.

On November 28, a spotted deer was killed after a speeding car, belonging to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit, ran it over.

The incident took place at 5.45 pm near the SGNP gate. Gavit was not inside the car when the incident took place. Ahmed added that the driver informed the people stationed at the gate about the incident.

The deer was part of a herd crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. He was later released on cash bond.

Following the incident, the vehicle was seized pending further inquiry to find if it was a deliberate act or negligence on part of the driver.

In 2017, a spotted deer was killed after it collided with a speeding auto-rickshaw late into the night, near the highway exit of Aarey Milk Colony.

While there is no official census for deer in the city, forest officials estimate that there are about 10,000 deer spread across 103 sq km of SGNP and Aarey Milk Colony.

