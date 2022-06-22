With spike in cases, ICU admissions go up five times in Mumbai

With over 14,000 active Covid-19 cases, the hospitalisation of patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has increased by five-fold in Mumbai in 15 days. However, most of the admitted patients are elderly above 50 years with severe underlying comorbidities.

On June 5, only 24 patients were admitted in ICU which on June 20 stood at 125 in Mumbai. Similarly, patients’ occupancy of beds with oxygen facilities surged from 14 to 83 in the same 15 days period. Again, on June 20, 16 patients were undergoing treatment in the ventilator which was only four on June 5.

Doctors attribute it to the negligence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviours like wearing masks and no social distancing. Most of the patients are being diagnosed with Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for other ailments. “Unlike the second wave, the involvement of lungs is limited among the recent patients. Most patients requiring ICU admission are the ones who are immunocompromised, aged and have comorbidities,” said Dr Neeraj Tulara, infectious disease specialist at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

According to the doctors, 90 per cent of the admitted patients are vaccinated which has helped to contain the severity of the infection. “The most common symptoms we are witnessing are severe cough, body ache and headache with diarrhoea. The symptoms usually subside within 48 hours and that is why the number of admissions is sharply less compared to the infection rate,” said Dr Behram Pardiwala, director of internal medicines, Wockhardt Hospitals.

As of June 20, Mumbai had 14,089 active Covid-19 cases. The Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, the only dedicated Covid-19 hospital, had 43 active Covid-19 patients.