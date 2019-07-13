Mumbai: Passengers prevent SpiceJet flights from taking off after Durgapur-bound plane gets cancelled

Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after several passengers prevented SpiceJet flights from taking off on Saturday morning. The passengers were enraged after a Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight was cancelled after a delay of 16 hours.

Advertising

The flight was scheduled to take off at 07.50 am yesterday, however, it was cancelled Saturday morning, much to the dismay of the 130 passengers.

“They delayed the flight yesterday and then cancelled it for technical reasons. They called the passengers again this morning along with a fresh batch of passengers. The flight got cancelled again today. They are around 130 of them and they are not allowing any SpiceJet flight to take off, ” Manish Himmatsinghka, a businessman, said.

Another passenger, Sudipto Sannigrahi, took to Twitter to complain about the incident. “Mumbai to Durgapur flight cancelled yesterday. Passengers asked to come again today, made to wait for hours with no clarity on when the flight takes off while other routes run seamlessly! If you don’t want to run a route don’t ply but have basic passenger experience,” he tweeted.

One Santanu Ghosh urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take immediate action against the airline. “DGCA needs to take immediate action against SpiceJet. They are cancelling the flight to Durgapur of West Bengal for consecutive two days on the pretext of technical error. Causing huge suffering to aged and ill passengers. Is it not mockery to UDAN scheme?” he tweeted.

@DGCAIndia need to take immediate action against SpiceJet. They are cancelling flight to Durgapur of West Bengal for consecutive 2 days in pretext of technical error. Causing huge suffering to aged and ill passengers . Is it not mockery to UDAN scheme? — Santanu Ghosh (@dubai_santanu) July 13, 2019

Issuing a statement later in this regard, the airline said, “The flight is delayed due to technical reasons and we’re trying our best to expedite the departure. As of now, the flight is expected to depart at 1040 hrs. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”