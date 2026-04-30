3 SpiceJet flights cancelled at Mumbai T1, delays trigger chaos

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Chaos broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Thursday after at least three SpiceJet flights were cancelled at the last minute, leaving passengers stranded and searching for alternatives.
The affected flights, SG 631 (Mumbai–Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai–Gorakhpur), and SG 669 (Mumbai–Bengaluru), were abruptly cancelled, according to airport sources. Passengers reported long queues at help desks, confusion over refunds and rescheduling, and limited communication from airline staff.
In an official statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the disruptions to “operational reasons,” including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather at a previous station, Bagdogra, which impacted aircraft rotation. The airline added that the delays also led to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for crew, preventing further operations.
The airline said it is operating additional flights to accommodate affected passengers and expressed regret for the inconvenience.
Sources said the disruption had a cascading effect. Delays and diversions earlier in the day pushed schedules off track. As a result, aircraft and crew could not be repositioned in time, forcing cancellations.
These decisions came after prolonged delays, worsening the situation for passengers already waiting at the terminal.
Apart from the cancellations, two SpiceJet flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad were also delayed. These delays were linked to weather-related disruptions at earlier stops, including Varanasi and Bagdogra, which led to the flights departing late.
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