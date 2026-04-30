3 SpiceJet flights cancelled at Mumbai T1, delays trigger chaos

A SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the disruptions to “operational reasons,” including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather at a previous station. (File Photo)

Chaos broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Thursday after at least three SpiceJet flights were cancelled at the last minute, leaving passengers stranded and searching for alternatives.

The affected flights, SG 631 (Mumbai–Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai–Gorakhpur), and SG 669 (Mumbai–Bengaluru), were abruptly cancelled, according to airport sources. Passengers reported long queues at help desks, confusion over refunds and rescheduling, and limited communication from airline staff.

In an official statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the disruptions to “operational reasons,” including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather at a previous station, Bagdogra, which impacted aircraft rotation. The airline added that the delays also led to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for crew, preventing further operations.