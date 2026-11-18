Passengers were left stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday after SpiceJet cancelled several flights and delayed others, leaving many unsure when, or whether, they would fly.
The airline had cancelled 12 scheduled flights from Mumbai by Tuesday, and no SpiceJet flight had taken off from the airport since 7 pm, according to airport sources. Across airlines, Mumbai airport recorded 422 delays and 39 cancellations on Tuesday, data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed.
While several cancellations were reportedly planned, there was confusion at Terminal 1 as some SpiceJet flights were delayed without adequate communication from airline staff, passengers alleged. Some said they got no clarity on revised departure times, weren’t issued boarding passes and didn’t receive timely updates on their flight status.
SpiceJet didn’t fly a single plane out of Mumbai for over 12 hours after 7 PM last night.
Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the airport, shouting slogans at its counter.
Its counters at Patna airport were mobbed by stranded flyers too. https://t.co/y9AP7vaAo5
— The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) November 18, 2026
Among the affected flights was SG-511 to Delhi, scheduled to leave at 11.20 pm. It departed at 3.54 am, around four-and-a-half hours late. Vignesh Koli, a resident of Uran in Raigad district, was among the passengers left waiting. “The airline staff failed to provide clear updates or even issue boarding issues in time, leading to a lot of chaos,” Koli alleged.
Late-night cancellations from Mumbai included SG-676 to Bengaluru and SG-5113 to Dubai, hitting passengers on both domestic and international routes.
The disruptions come as the financially distressed airline grapples with mounting operational problems. SpiceJet has been operating with a smaller fleet and facing crew shortages amid reported delays in payments to staff, according to airport sources. These constraints have hurt its ability to run scheduled flights.
On November 12, Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over unpaid dues of over Rs 30 crore owed to ground-handling company Dubai National Air Travel Agency. CSMIA had earlier issued an advisory warning that some SpiceJet operations could be affected by the airline’s operational difficulties, and urged passengers to check their flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport.
SpiceJet has not yet commented on Tuesday’s disruptions.