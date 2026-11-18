Passengers were left stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday after SpiceJet cancelled several flights and delayed others, leaving many unsure when, or whether, they would fly.

The airline had cancelled 12 scheduled flights from Mumbai by Tuesday, and no SpiceJet flight had taken off from the airport since 7 pm, according to airport sources. Across airlines, Mumbai airport recorded 422 delays and 39 cancellations on Tuesday, data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

While several cancellations were reportedly planned, there was confusion at Terminal 1 as some SpiceJet flights were delayed without adequate communication from airline staff, passengers alleged. Some said they got no clarity on revised departure times, weren’t issued boarding passes and didn’t receive timely updates on their flight status.