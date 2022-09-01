scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to ‘autopilot’ snag ‘

SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

Snag in SpiceJet's Delhi-Nashik flight (File/pic)

A SpiceJet flight that took off for Maharashtra’s Nashik from the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday returned midway to the city due to an ‘autopilot’ snag, a DGCA official said. The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely, he said.

“SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag,” the official said.

A Spicejet spokesperson said that a SpiceJet B737 aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Nashik returned to Delhi after flight crew experienced a malfunction with the AutoPilot system. The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers were disembarked normally, he said

Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:54:22 am
