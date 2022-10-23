scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Speeding Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, no one hurt

The incident took place around 3 am Wednesday when the Ferrari owned by a private company entered the Sea Link from the Bandra end, said the police

The incident took place around 3 am when the Ferrari owned by a private company entered the Sea Link from the Bandra end, said the police. (Express photo)

A speeding Ferrari car rammed into the railing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and was totally damaged in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police.

The incident took place around 3 am when the Ferrari owned by a private company entered the Sea Link from the Bandra end, said the police. “The car was speeding and we suspect it was about to race on the Sea Link but within 200 to 300 metres, it veered out of control and rammed into the railing of the Sea Link,” said a Bandra police official.

The staffers and security persons from the Sea Link rushed to the driver’s help. The police said no one was hurt in the accident.

“Nobody was injured and we did not receive a complaint till now. We have made a station diary entry about the accident,” added the official.

The Bandra police said no major damage was caused to the railing either. They also said they the driver was not in an inebriated condition.

A video on social media, claiming to be related to the accident, shows the red Ferrari was trailing two other Ferraris which were blue and white in colour.

On October 5, a major accident occurred on the Sea Link where five men from the toll naka, who responded to a distress call about a vehicle’s tyre burst, were ran over and killed by another speeding vehicle.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:59:15 pm
BTS' Jin hilariously channels Wikipedia when user asks 'Do you know BTS', is confused when fan asks to be his dog: 'What?'

Live Blog

