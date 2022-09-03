Speeding BEST bus mows down 4-year-old child in Mumbai

A four-year-old boy was killed in a road accident after a speeding BEST bus ran him over in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday evening. The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden in Hiranandani.

The child, Abrar Khan, was returning home with his mother and aunt after visiting the garden. Abrar was walking on the side of the road when the bus hit him from behind.

The boy suffered injuries on his stomach, back, legs and was bleeding. His mother rushed him to Hiranandani Hospital on a rickshaw where he succumbed around 9.45 pm.

Abrar’s father Tahir Khan, 36, the complainant in the case, is in a private job. He told police that he was at work when his cousin called him and informed him about the accident. The family lives in Vikhroli and Abrar was their only child.

The bus driver, Sandeep Shinde, 33, has been booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.