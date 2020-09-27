Speculation after Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut meet in Mumbai

Sanjay Raut, too, said he met Fadnavis regarding an interview for the party mouthpiece.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s meeting at an upscale hotel in Mumbai on Saturday prompted speculation in the state’s political circles.

Both the leaders, however, said the meeting was to discuss modalities of an interview that Raut is planning with the BJP leader as a part of a series of interviews on political leaders for Saamana, a Sena mouthpiece.

Leader of Opposition in the state Council, Pravin Darekar, said, “Fadnavis and Raut meeting had nothing to do with state politics. Raut had approached Fadnavis for an interview for Saamana newspaper. While he agreed, Fadnavis laid a condition that the entire interview should go unedited. Therefore, before the interview, an informal meeting was held as discussed.”

Raut, too, said he met Fadnavis regarding an interview for the party mouthpiece. “When I had interviewed NCP chief Sharad Pawar, I had said that I will also interview (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis,” Raut, who is also the executive editor of Saamana, said.

