Specially-abled students to get question papers with larger fonts: SSC Board to Bombay HC

In a relief to a specially-abled Class X student from Sindhudurg, the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that she would be given question papers for her upcoming exams with larger fonts. The board also said that all students facing a similar situation can receive question papers in larger fonts if applications are made within a stipulated time period.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice V G Bisht was hearing a plea filed by the student, who suffers from low vision and cerebral palsy, seeking question papers in Arial font 20 for the board examinations beginning March 3. The girl, a resident of Vengurla in Sindhudurg, has been issued two disability certificates by the state government.

The SSC board, through a letter dated February 20, informed the petitioner’s lawyer that it has directed its Konkan division to make question papers with larger fonts available to the student. On Friday, government pleader P P Kakade informed the court about the letter.

On Thursday, advocate Prosper Dsouza, appearing for the student, had submitted that a government resolution of October 16, 2018 provides for such kind of question paper for specially-abled students. Instead, the board was asking her to use magnifying glass, he had argued.

The bench, whole disposing of the plea, noted: “In view of the contents of the letter, the grievance of the petitioner stands satisfied and no further orders are required.”

