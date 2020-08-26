Specially-abled students availing online education: Maharashtra Govt to HC

An affidavit filed through Dinesh Dingle, Joint Secretary (Social Justice and Special Assistance), said that it would not be possible to hold physical classes for specially-abled students in view of the pandemic. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it was providing online education to specially-abled students across special schools and training centres run by NGOs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state submitted an affidavit in reply to a division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Nitin R Borkar, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Anamprem – through advocate Uday Warunjikar – seeking relief for specially-abled school and college students during the unlock phase.

An affidavit filed through Dinesh Dingle, Joint Secretary (Social Justice and Special Assistance), said that it would not be possible to hold physical classes for specially-abled students in view of the pandemic. It added that the Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities had in June proposed that the government should start e-learning in special schools. From June 15, the same has been made available through Disha app, it added.

