Specially-abled man arrested by Khar Police for harassing estranged wife

KHAR POLICE on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old specially-abled man for allegedly sexually harassing his estranged wife, who too is specially-abled. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and has been remanded to police custody for two days, said Senior Inspector of Khar police station Gajanan Kabdule.

The police said the complainant and the accused are deaf. The duo got married in 2005 and was staying in Khar (West). In 2007, the woman gave birth to a girl child. Over the years, the accused got addicted to liquor and drugs and started splurging money on gambling. He eventually stopped going to work and remained unemployed for over a year. To make ends meet, his wife started working as a domestic help following which the man started questioning her character.



The complainant then separated from her husband along with their daughter. To seek revenge, the accused started uploading her morphed photos on Facebook and posted lewd comments for them.

The complainant then approached the Khar police on March 20 and registered an FIR under Sections 294 (publishing obscene material) and 509 (word, gesture or any act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Section 67A (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act, 2000.