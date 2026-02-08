Special voter list revision announced for Baramati Assembly constituency as bypoll process begins

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, who was sworn in as the new deputy chief minister, is likely to contest the Assembly bypoll. (Photo: @SunetraA_Pawar/X)

The process of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll for Maharashtra’s vacant Baramati Assembly seat will begin from February 9. The seat was held by Ajit Pawar and fell vacant after the deputy chief minister died on January 28 in an aeroplane accident.

This programme will be based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. According to the Election Commission, this initiative is being implemented to ensure that the voter list remains updated, accurate, and transparent. The process will be completed under section 21 of the Representation of the People Act 1950. Accordingly, the consolidated draft electoral roll will be published on Monday, February 9. Following this, claims and objections from voters will be accepted between February 9 and February 25.