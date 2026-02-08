Special voter list revision announced for Baramati Assembly constituency as bypoll process begins

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The process of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll for Maharashtra’s vacant Baramati Assembly seat will begin from February 9. The seat was held by Ajit Pawar and fell vacant after the deputy chief minister died on January 28 in an aeroplane accident.
This programme will be based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. According to the Election Commission, this initiative is being implemented to ensure that the voter list remains updated, accurate, and transparent. The process will be completed under section 21 of the Representation of the People Act 1950. Accordingly, the consolidated draft electoral roll will be published on Monday, February 9. Following this, claims and objections from voters will be accepted between February 9 and February 25.
The received claims and objections will be scrutinised and resolved by March 6, and the final electoral roll will be published on March 10.
Following Pawar’s death, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the new deputy chief minister. She is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and likely to contest the Assembly bypoll. She has not resigned as an MP yet.
A similar procedure has already been completed for the Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile. The final electoral roll for Rahuri will be published on February 14.
“To ensure the effective implementation of this process and to maintain coordination at the local level while preparing the list of polling stations, meetings will be organised with recognised political parties at the level of the Pune district collector and district election officer, and the Baramati electoral registration officer,” said an official from the office of Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer.
Detailed information regarding the programme will be shared with political parties during these meetings, and necessary instructions and feedback will be exchanged.
