Special voter list revision announced for Baramati Assembly constituency as bypoll process begins

The Baramati Assembly seat fell vacant after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an air crash on January 28.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 8, 2026 01:46 PM IST
DyCM Sunetra PawarAjit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, who was sworn in as the new deputy chief minister, is likely to contest the Assembly bypoll. (Photo: @SunetraA_Pawar/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

The process of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll for Maharashtra’s vacant Baramati Assembly seat will begin from February 9. The seat was held by Ajit Pawar and fell vacant after the deputy chief minister died on January 28 in an aeroplane accident.

This programme will be based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. According to the Election Commission, this initiative is being implemented to ensure that the voter list remains updated, accurate, and transparent. The process will be completed under section 21 of the Representation of the People Act 1950. Accordingly, the consolidated draft electoral roll will be published on Monday, February 9. Following this, claims and objections from voters will be accepted between February 9 and February 25.

The received claims and objections will be scrutinised and resolved by March 6, and the final electoral roll will be published on March 10.

Following Pawar’s death, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the new deputy chief minister. She is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and likely to contest the Assembly bypoll. She has not resigned as an MP yet.
A similar procedure has already been completed for the Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile. The final electoral roll for Rahuri will be published on February 14.

“To ensure the effective implementation of this process and to maintain coordination at the local level while preparing the list of polling stations, meetings will be organised with recognised political parties at the level of the Pune district collector and district election officer, and the Baramati electoral registration officer,” said an official from the office of Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Detailed information regarding the programme will be shared with political parties during these meetings, and necessary instructions and feedback will be exchanged.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
England vs Nepal Live Score
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement