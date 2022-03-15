Special public prosecutor has quit: Minister

A week after leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that conspiracies were hatched by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders at the office of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan to implicate BJP leaders including himself, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday informed the assembly that special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan has resigned. He also announced a Criminal Investigation Department probe into the allegations raised by Fadnavis.

On March 8, leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis presented video recordings before legislative assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal in which certain individuals, including special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan, and leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance could be heard hatching conspiracies to frame BJP leaders.

Walse-Patil, on Monday, while replying to a debate on law and order in the lower house, said that the “sting operation” would be probed. Patil also announced the resignation of special public prosecutor Chavan.

“Advocate Pravin Chavan, whose name was raised in the sting operation, have resigned as government advocate. We will verify the details given in the pen drive and CID will carry out the probe. After its report, we will initiate the actions,” Walse Patil said.

“This sting operation on Pravin Chavan will be probed. There is no question of supporting anyone involved,” the home minister said. Speaking to Express, Pravin Chavan said, “I was the special public prosecutor in the case against Girish Mahajan registered at Kothrud police station. I have voluntarily resigned from that duty. The allegations against me are completely baseless.”

Fadnavis had earlier claimed that there was an attempt to frame BJP MLA Girish Mahajan in the 2018 case related to the Maratha Shikshan Prasarak Mandal where Mahajan was booked for alleged extortion and criminal intimidation. Fadnavis said that the present government conspired to invoke MCOCA against Mahajan and had demanded a probe by the CBI.

Fadnavis on Monday said the state government cannot probe the allegations raised by him and insisted on a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. “The BJP will move the court if our demand is not met,” he added.

BJP MLAs subsequently staged a walkout demanding a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, Walse Patil claimed the illegal phone tapping between 2015 and 2019 involved four elected representatives who were then associated with the BJP or had allied with the party. He said permission was taken for tapping the present Congress state president Nana Patole under the name of Amjad Khan. Minister of State Bachchu Kadu’s phone was tapped under the name of Nizamuddin Babu Sheikh and higher ups were told that he is a drug dealer. Then BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh’s phone was tapped under the name of Heena Salunkhe.

“The phone tapping was done illegally under the garb that phones of drug peddlers have been put under surveillance,” he said. Walse Patil in his speech also questioned Fadnavis on why he had not probed the land deal of Nawab Malik when he was the CM and home minister. “Malik is a five-time MLA. He is targeted now because he has been raising issues against the Union government,” the home minister said.