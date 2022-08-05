scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Special POCSO courts under pressure to conclude trial due to long pendency of cases, says HC

Bombay High Court also asked the principal judge of the Dindoshi sessions court about steps taken to fill vacant posts in two designated courts under the sessions court since the pendency rate is "alarming".

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 11:39:23 pm
Bombay High Court, POCSOOn June 21, maintaining that the manner in which special courts are proceeding with trials is defeating the purpose of special law, the bench had directed the principal judge of the sessions court in Mumbai to submit a report on the pending POCSO registered in the city.(File Photo)

THE BOMBAY High Court recently observed that special courts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are under severe pressure of concluding trial considering the number of cases pending before them.

Noting that while some designated special courts have over 1,000 pending cases, others have just over 100 cases pending before them, the HC asked the principal judge of the sessions court to explain the disparity in distribution of cases.

It also asked the principal judge of the Dindoshi sessions court about steps taken to fill vacant posts in two designated courts under the sessions court since the pendency rate is “alarming”. The HC further sought bifurcation of the years since when the cases are pending.

Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing the bail application of a man booked in a POCSO case in which the victim’s statement was recorded five years after the trial commenced. It was being argued through advocates B B Tiwari and Azimuddin N Kazi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On June 21, maintaining that the manner in which special courts are proceeding with trials is defeating the purpose of special law, the bench had directed the principal judge of the sessions court in Mumbai to submit a report on the pending POCSO registered in the city. It had also sought to know how many POCSO courts have been designated as special courts and the number of cases pending before them.

On August 1, the bench referred to a report submitted by the principal judge – dated July 2 – which stated that there are seven designated POCSO courts in the sessions court in Mumbai city (main branch). Further, there are six POCSO courts under Dindoshi sessions court, two of which have not seen any appointments.

The bench said that since special courts are reeling under pressure to conclude trials, it was not uncommon that the case it was hearing is pending before a special court in Dindoshi, where the concerned judge is seized of 240 POCSO cases. Justice Dangre said that it was “startling” that the two courts were allotted 1,228 and 1,070 cases, respectively, in contrast two others that were allotted 128 and 116 POCSO cases, respectively.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The bench observed that one of the reasons for pendency appears to be “delay in recording statement of victim” as in present case, it was recorded after eight years of the incident. “Necessary directions are required to be issued to the magistrates in connection with recording a statement of the victim immediately, as the delay at times, changes the course of the trial.”

More from Mumbai

Further, the bench asked the special court to conclude the trial in the case it was hearing within six months, failing which, the applicant would be at liberty to request for release on bail on the ground of “long pendency of the case”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:39:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement