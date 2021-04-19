Special Parliament session should be convened to discuss ongoing Covid crisis: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Saying that the Covid-19 situation in the country was “unprecedented and almost war-like”, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut Monday said that a special session of the Parliament should be convened at least for two days to discuss the ongoing crisis caused by the pandemic.

Raut tweeted, “Utmost confusion & tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen & no vaccination as well! It’s nothing but TOTAL CHAOS! A Special session of the Parliament for at least 2 days should be called to discuss the situation.”

Later speaking to the media persons, the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said that some states have been “hiding” their actual Covid numbers. He, however, did not mention which states he was alluding to.

“The practice of hiding numbers in some states has stopped now. After numbers being hidden, now we can only see funeral pyres being lit up at various places in the states and many patients out on the streets. There will be anarchy in the country if cases continue to rise, the number of infections is hidden and the situation is not brought under control,” said Raut while interacting with the media persons.

Raut further said that a special Parliament session should be convened for two days to discuss Covid situation, the actions taken by the government and the impact on the economy. “I feel that a special Parliament session should be called on the Covid situation immediately with all the social distancing norms, which were also observed for the last session,” he added.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that he has been speaking to people across parties and states. “Many of them feel that if the special Parliament session is held, the MPs can present the problems of their states,” he added.

However, Chandrakant Patil, state BJP president, hit back at Raut stating that the Covid crisis was critical in Maharashtra. “So, to discuss that, he should advise the state government to hold a special legislative assembly session and not a Parliament session,” said Patil.