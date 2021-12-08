Special NIA court sets bail conditions for activist Sudha Bharadwaj’s release

Lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested over three years and three months ago in the Elgar Parishad case, is likely to be released soon. On Wednesday, Bharadwaj was produced before the special court, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against her default bail granted by Bombay High Court last week. The High Court had directed the special court to set conditions for her release.

On her behalf, lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhari submitted a plea seeking her release on cash bail for now with time to submit two or more sureties. The plea also sought to allow her to travel between Maharashtra, her residence in Haryana and Chhattisgarh where she is a practising lawyer in the High Court.

The NIA special prosecutor Prakash Shetty said that Bharadwaj can be allowed to be released on cash bail but opposed the other grounds including being allowed to leave Mumbai. Shetty said that while there is no apprehension that Bharadwaj will abscond, there was an apprehension of evidence tampering evidence.

Special judge Dinesh E Kothalikar allowed her release on cash bail with a time of a month to submit sureties. The court said that Bharadwaj will have to reside within the jurisdiction of the court and cannot leave the city without its permission. The court also said that Bharadwaj cannot make any statement regarding the proceedings in the case or there shall not be any large gathering of visitors other than her relatives.

Bharadwaj has been behind bars since August 2018.